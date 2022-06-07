Windies reach Multan to play three ODIs

ISLAMABAD: The West Indies cricket team touched down Islamabad on Monday morning before taking another flight for Multan just minutes after their first landing. The visitors remained confined to a hotel in Multan and opted against any practice on Monday.
“The tourists were too tired, preferring to stay at the hotel rooms rather flexing their muscles at the Multan Stadium. Pakistan team, however, had gone through their paces and had extensive training sessions at the stadium,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said.
The three-match One-Day series being played for the World Cup 2023 qualification starts from tomorrow (Wednesday) with both teams’ captains scheduled to hold a press conference today (Tuesday) besides participating in the unveiling of the series trophy.
West Indies squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.
DUBAI: The International Cricket Council on Monday nominated Pakistan's Tuba Hassan, skipper Bismah Maroof and...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top junior palyer Noor Zaman is second seed in the 29th Asian Junior Individual Squash...
PARIS: Rafael Nadal won a 14th French Open with daily pain-killing injections in his troublesome left foot and will...
LAHORE: Although Pakistan is facing international isolation in football due to sanctions from FIFA, the country will...
TOKYO: Neymar scored a 77th-minute penalty as Brazil broke down a stubborn Japan 1-0 in Tokyo on Monday to keep their...
KARACHI: Pakistan Veterans Club defeated Oman Masters Veterans by 2-1 at Olympian Islahuddin-Dr MA Shah Hockey Academy...
Comments