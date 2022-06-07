Windies reach Multan to play three ODIs

ISLAMABAD: The West Indies cricket team touched down Islamabad on Monday morning before taking another flight for Multan just minutes after their first landing. The visitors remained confined to a hotel in Multan and opted against any practice on Monday.

“The tourists were too tired, preferring to stay at the hotel rooms rather flexing their muscles at the Multan Stadium. Pakistan team, however, had gone through their paces and had extensive training sessions at the stadium,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said.

The three-match One-Day series being played for the World Cup 2023 qualification starts from tomorrow (Wednesday) with both teams’ captains scheduled to hold a press conference today (Tuesday) besides participating in the unveiling of the series trophy.

West Indies squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.