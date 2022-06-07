DPO apprised of robbery incidents

LAHORE:Representatives of Punjab Goods Transport Association (Muzaffargarh-chapter) Monday called on District Police Officer (DPO) DPO Tariq Wilayat and told him about robbery incidents on roads.
The DPO assured the delegation that bandits, who snatch cash and valuables from passengers on roads, would be traced and arrested soon. SP (Investigations) Ziaullah was also present in the meeting. The SP (Investigations) directed the officials to maintain law and order situation on national highways. He also urged truck and trailer owners to install cameras in the back of their vehicles.
