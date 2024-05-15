PIE hosts session for education sector's research agenda

Participants attend RAG meeting in Islamabad on May 15, 2024. — Supplied

The Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) on Wednesday hosted the inaugural session of the Research Advisory Group (RAG) in collaboration with the Data and Research in Education – Research Consortium (DARE-RC) over the research agenda for the country's education sector in Islamabad.

The collaborative effort including Oxford Policy Management (OPM) in partnership with Aga Khan University’s Institute for Education Development (AKU-IED) and Sightsavers International, brought together educationists, researchers and stakeholders to provide guidance with regards to education sector policy.

The event featured a consultative session including brainstorming on research topics and themes, focusing on leveraging PIE's flagship reports, such as the Pakistan Education Statistics (PES) Report and the National Assessment Test (NAT) Report.

The initiative is aimed towards ensuring an effective transition of research insights into actionable policies that address the evolving challenges and opportunities within the education landscape

Speaking at the inaugural address, Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani underscored the critical role of RAG in providing valuable insights and identifying potential research areas supported by data and research evidence.

Meanwhile, Director General PIE Dr Muhammad Shahid Soroya termed the initiative a reflection of the forum's commitment to strengthening the quality and impact of educational research.

Meanwhile, DARE-RC Director Research Dr Jamila Razzaq stressed the initiative's role in facilitating collaboration between PIE and various universities and research institutions and said: "The RAG is uniquely positioned to translate inputs from diverse partners into a national research agenda for improving education policy in Pakistan."

"This group will strengthen linkages between PIE and relevant partners to ensure research insights become actionable policies, marking an important milestone for evidence-based decision-making in our education system," she added.