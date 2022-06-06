CM’s orders on edibles fixed rates not enforced

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz issued the instructions in a meeting held two days ago. However, the decision of the meeting was not enforced in the province as shopkeepers and vendors across the City continued overcharging without any fear of the government.

Both the shop owners and roadside vendors keep violating the official rate list. The government can take action easily against the shop owners but they allegedly bribe the officials on monthly basis. The example of the overcharging could be checked from any meat shop in the City. The meat sellers are openly violating the officially fixed rates of the mutton, beef and chicken, while no one dare to stop them. If one argues about the rates, they refuse to sell and ask to go anywhere to buy meat at official rates.

This week again mainly surging trend continued in the prices of majority of perishable items. This week price of chicken live bird was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs276 per kg, sold at Rs320-360 per kg, and chicken meat fixed at Rs400 per kg, and sold Rs420-650 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs44-47 per kg, B-Grade at Rs40-43 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50-60 per kg, while A-grade at Rs70-80 per kg, potato white by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs18-20 kg, sold at Rs25-30 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was further increased by Rs2 one per kg, fixed at Rs68-70 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade at Rs62-65 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and C-grade at Rs55-58 per kg, C sold at sold at Rs70 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs64-67 kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs57-60 per kg, and C-grade at Rs50-53 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs60-70 per kg.

The price of garlic local gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs145-150 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, garlic harnai by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs215-220 per kg, and Chinese at Rs195-200 sold at Rs300 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was increased Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs160-165 kg, and Ginger Thai by Rs15 per kg, unchanged at Rs170-175 per kg, both sold at Rs200 per kg.

Cucumber Farm gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs60-62 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg and cucumber local by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs60-62 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

Brinjal price was further increased by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs90-93 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Bitter gourd price was increased by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs90-93 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Spinach farm was increased by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs32-34 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

Zucchini local white gained by Rs4 per kg, was fixed at Rs100-104 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg, and Zucchini local black by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs120-124 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

The price of lemon local increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs210-215 per kg, sold at Rs280-300 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs100 per kg.

Ladyfinger price was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs75-78 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples went up by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs90-275 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs160-250 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

The price of banana special was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category fixed at Rs115-120 per dozen, sold at Rs140-160 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs75-78 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs50-52 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen.

Pomegranate Qandahari increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs360-370 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs315-325 kg, none of the variety available in the markets.

Melon A-grade price went up by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs60-63 per kg, B-grade at Rs30-32 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40-60 per kg, melon round was fixed at Rs25-27 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg.

Watermelon was further increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs20-22 per kg, sold at Rs30-50 kg. Phalsa was unchanged at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs120-160 per kg.

Peach A grade further gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs87-90 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Apricot white was fixed at Rs170-175 per kg, sold at Rs220-280 per kg, and Apricot yellow was fixed at Rs90-140 per kg, sold at Rs160-220 per kg.

Mangoes of different varieties were fixed at Rs55-130 per kg, sold at Rs100-220 per kg.

Plump A-grade was further reduced by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs270-280 per kg, sold at Rs300-350 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg.