Monday June 06, 2022
Karachi

Suspect held for harassing girl

By Our Correspondent
June 06, 2022

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man for allegedly harassing a young girl in Karachi’s Keamari area. Officials took action and arrested the suspect after a video of the incident went viral on the internet.

Police said the arrested man is a resident of the Masan Road area in Keamari. They said the suspect had escaped after teasing and harassing a young girl in the street a couple of days ago. Officials said that after the video of the incident went viral on social media, police took action and arrested the suspect. They identified him as Faizan.

