Qureshi made PTI’s deputy info secretary

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shahzad Qureshi has been appointed by the party as its deputy information secretary for in Sindh.

A statement issued by PTI said all institutions and officials would be reviewed on a quarterly basis, and the performance of those working in the party would be monitored.

Separately, MPA Qureshi expressed his concern in a letter to Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani regarding the police raids conducted on houses of members of the assembly during the long march of his party in May. He wrote that the sanctity of houses was violated during the raids.