Government asked to set up airport in Haripur

HARIPUR: Haripur is among a few largest revenue generating districts of the country with a sizeable contribution to the national kitty in terms of taxes and deserves to be provided with the facility of airport, stated former district president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azam Khan Tareen here on Saturday.

Azam Khan Tareen is the son of late retired member Public Service Commission Advocate Salim Khan Tareen, paternal nephew of the late ambassador (r) Abdul Rehman Khan and Khawja Muhammad Khan (late), former member of the West Pakistan Assembly.

Speaking to media persons, Azam Khan said that Haripur has the honour of housing country’s gigantic water and power development project of Tarbela, tourist attraction of Khanpur dam and the biggest Industrial Estate of Hattar and a couple of universities of international stature, but it has no separate airport, due to which the businessmen and hundreds of expatriates from the district face problem travelling to Islamabad.

He further said that fertile land and rich agriculture activity was another credit of the district but the ratio of unemployment was also on the rise, which has been worrisome, although providing jobs to the citizens is the constitutional responsibility of the government.

He also demanded the upgradation of public sector health facilities of the district so that there is no need of referring patients to Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad and other cities.