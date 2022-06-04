COAS divisional hockey championships from June 10

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the organising secretaries and schedule for the Chief of Army Staff Divisional Hockey Championships to be held across the country from June 10 to 15, A PHF press release issued on Friday said.

The championship in Lahore division will be held at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore. Its organising secretary will be Lt Col (retd) Asif Naz Khokhar.

The Gujranwala division championship will be held at Ghaghar Hockey Stadium, Ghaghar, with Zahid Rafiq Butt being the organising secretary.

The championship of Faisalabad division will be held at Gojra Hockey Stadium in Gojra.

In Rawalpindi, the championship will be held at Pakistan Army Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi with Muhammad Yaseen being the organising secretary.

The championship in Sahiwal division will be held at Army Hockey Stadium, Okara. The organising secretary will be Rai Usman Akbar Kharal.

The championship in the Multan division will be held at Vehari Hockey Ground. The organising secretary will be Tahir Sharif Gujjar.

The championship in Dera Ghazi Khan division will be held at Dera Ghazi Khan Hockey Stadium, DG Khan. Haroon Saeed Khan will be the organizing secretary.

The championship in Bahawalpur division will be held at Bahawalpur Hockey Stadium, Bahawalpur. The organizing secretary will be Dr Atif Bashir.

The championship in Karachi Division will be held at Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) sports complex in Karachi with Syed Haider Hussain being the organising secretary.

The championship in the Hyderabad division will be held at GH School, Sita Road, Dadu, with Abdul Rasool being the organising secretary.

The championship in Benazirabad division will be held at Nawabshah Hockey Stadium with Ghulam Mustafa Shah being the organising secretary.

The championship in Larkana division will be held at Shikarpur Hockey Stadium in Shikarpur with Ijaz Ahmed being the organising secretary. The Sukkur division championship will be held at the People's Hockey Stadium in Sukkur with Ghulam Hussain Leghari being the organizing secretary.