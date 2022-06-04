IHC restrains police from arresting Sheikh Rashid

Sheikh Rashid. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday stopped the police from arresting former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and sought details of cases registered against him during the PTI’s long march.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case. The petitioner stated he had been granted bail in four cases, but now another case had been registered against him. To the court’s query, the petitioner said he was still a member of the National Assembly. The court granted the petitioner protective bail and adjourned the case.

Meanwhile, the IHC CJ dismissed a contempt of court petition against the prime minister, Punjab chief minister, interior minister and the capital police chief, declaring it non maintainable.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Kalsoom Khaliq, Advocate. The petitioner sought contempt of court proceedings because cases had been registered against PTI workers on the night of May 25 while the top court had ordered to release them.

The chief justice remarked that the apex court had disposed of the matter. The lawyer said cases were registered in violation of orders. The court asked the petitioner in which order it was stated that an FIR would not be registered?

"Were you arrested, or any raid conducted by police? In what manner you are an affected person", the court asked. The petitioner replied that her party people were booked. The court dismissed the petition as non maintainable. The IHC CJ also disposed of a petition challenging the appointment of Hanif Abbasi as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister as he had already resigned from the post.