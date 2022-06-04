ISI authorised to vet postings, appointments of public officials

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has authorised the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to act as the Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all public office holders for induction, postings/ appointments and promotions.
The notification no F. No. 5/2021-CP-VI issued on June 2, 2022 stated: “In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 25 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 (LXXI of 1973), read with Notification No. S.R.O 120(1)/1998, dated 27th February, 1998, the Prime Minister is pleased to notify Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of allPublic Office Holders (officers’ category) for induction, important postings/ appointments and promotions.”
Sources told The News that the decision of the government for screening of persons before their appointment, posting or promotion on high posts aims at improving the performance of the government and ensure transparency among the bureaucrats and other public office holders, who are often accused of malpractices for personal gains.
“At the moment, Intelligence Bureau (IB) at the federal and Special Branch at the provincial level have the authority to inspect and examine the appointments/ postings/ promotions. The government initially sorted out modalities and shared its plan with the relevant authorities after which this decision has been taken with consensus among all the stakeholders,” the sources said.
Marriyum Aurangzeb asked eligible persons to make a call to 786 to get the relief. Rs2,000 would be given in a...
Pang Chunxue reminded that the CPEC cooperation had achieved fruitful results under which the two sides had initiated...
NEW DELHI: Mukesh Ambani on Friday regained his spot as Asia’s richest man, surpassing his rival Gautam Adani, as a...
Some of the PTI senators, carrying placards, gathered before the chairman’s dais and resorted to massive...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman highlighted the need to take proactive measures...
Imran Khan was all set to announce the second round of protest plan today
Comments
Adnan Aziz commented 11 hours ago
Reply 3 0
Shams ul Islam commented 8 hours ago
Reply 3 0
On the face of it seems against norms. commented 7 hours ago
Reply 1 0