June 04, 2022
ISI authorised to vet postings, appointments of public officials

The government authorised the ISI to verify and screen all public office holders for induction, postings/ appointments and promotions

By Noor Aftab
June 04, 2022
PM Shehbaz chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet on May 31, 2022. Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has authorised the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to act as the Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all public office holders for induction, postings/ appointments and promotions.

The notification no F. No. 5/2021-CP-VI issued on June 2, 2022 stated: “In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of Section 25 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 (LXXI of 1973), read with Notification No. S.R.O 120(1)/1998, dated 27th February, 1998, the Prime Minister is pleased to notify Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of allPublic Office Holders (officers’ category) for induction, important postings/ appointments and promotions.”

Sources told The News that the decision of the government for screening of persons before their appointment, posting or promotion on high posts aims at improving the performance of the government and ensure transparency among the bureaucrats and other public office holders, who are often accused of malpractices for personal gains.

“At the moment, Intelligence Bureau (IB) at the federal and Special Branch at the provincial level have the authority to inspect and examine the appointments/ postings/ promotions. The government initially sorted out modalities and shared its plan with the relevant authorities after which this decision has been taken with consensus among all the stakeholders,” the sources said.

Comments

    Adnan Aziz commented 11 hours ago

    I don't think things can ever change in this country. Never.

    Shams ul Islam commented 8 hours ago

    What a failure for ISI. They failed to clean PM and CM before appointment.

    On the face of it seems against norms. commented 7 hours ago

    Looks odd!

