Journalists’ accountability: IHC allows PFUJ to work out mechanism

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Friday allowed time to Pakistan Federation Union of Journalists (PFUJ) to submit a report in consultation with the stakeholders, and remarked there is no editorial check on social media vloggers.

He was hearing a case about the harassment faced by journalists. PFUJ Secretary General Nasir Zaidi proposed formation of a forum where complaints should be hear befor registration of cases.

The CJ remarked that governments do not like criticism, but maintained that there is a need for journalists’ own system of accountability. Nasir Zaidi requested the court to give the PFUJ some time for presenting a mechanism for accountability of journalists, including vloggers. The court adjourned the hearing till July 1.