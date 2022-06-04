 
close
Saturday June 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Peshawar: Man found dead in mysterious condition

By Bureau report
June 04, 2022

PESHAWAR: A Christian man was found dead in a mysterious condition here on Friday.

Munawwar Lal, an employee at the Lady Reading Hospital, went missing after he left for home the other day.

His body was later brought to the hospital. Police have started an investigation to find the causes of the death.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and four others were wounded.

Comments