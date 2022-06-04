Govt crosses all limits of cruelty: Siraj

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said that by hiking fuel, power prices on IMF dictation, the PDM government has thrown the entire nation that has already been crushed under heavy inflation into mourning. The irony was that the ruling elite and bureaucracy itself had never been ready to cut down their royal perks and privileges, but always make the masses to bear the brunt of foreign loans spent on the ruling elite, he said this while addressing the first session of a three-day meeting of JI Majlis-e-Shoora (central consultative council) at Mansoora on Friday. He said the government had crossed all the limits of cruelty, continuing the policies of the former PTI government.
