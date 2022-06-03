 
close
Friday June 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

First visit by Indian officials to Kabul after Taliban takeover

By News Desk
June 03, 2022

KABUL: In a first-ever visit of Indian delegation to Afghanistan since Taliban took control of the landlocked country last year, the officials of Indian Foreign ministry held talks with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Thursday.

During the visit, Indian officials will monitor the humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and meet officials of international humanitarian agencies.India has recently dispatched 20,000 tonnes of wheat and 13 tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan, which is facing a humanitarian crisis.

Comments