Premier Cables Schools Table Tennis from June 7

KARACHI: Islamia Club is set to organise the Premier Cables Pvt Ltd Schools Table Tennis Tournament for Hopes (Under-12) and Cadets (Under-15) Boys and Girls from June 7-10 here at the Majeed Khan Indoor Games Gymnasium Islamia Club.

"In this tournament we will only be organising singles events in both categories," chief organiser and former international player Arif Khan said.

The event will be contested in boys singles hopes (Under-12), girls singles hopes (Under- 12), boys singles cadets (Under-15) and girls singles cadets (Under-15) categories.

"The main purpose of organising this event is to promote and develop table tennis in Karachi and create interest in kids so that they adopt this sport permanently," said Arif.

"We hope to organise tournaments every month with the collaboration of the Premier Cables Pvt Ltd and Nasra Schools System will soon join us. We will also be organising a one-month training camp for under-12 and Under-15 kids in the middle of June and July whose dates will be announced soon," he said.