Condition to bring CNICs to Utility Stores withdrawn

KARACHI: In a new development, consumers are no longer required to bring the copies of their identity cards to Utility Stores to avail the subsidised package. However, they need to register themselves through CNIC and mobile phone number by going to any Utility Store to avail the purchase of products on subsidised rates. After getting registered, the consumers will receive OTP via SMS, which will help them avail subsidy.

It is pertinent to mention that registration is only required for subsidised products, while the other products could be purchased without registration. The package is being implemented successfully throughout the country.

A couple of days ago, consumers had to face hardships due to a technical fault in the system; however, the system was restored and consumers are availing the package throughout the country.

In case the customers face any problem, they can register their complaints on the free helpline service of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) and also with concerned regional manager.

The government has continued subsidy on different Utility Stores commodities. According to the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, sugar is being sold at Rs70 instead of Rs85, while the price of 10-kg flour bag stands at Rs400 besides subsidy of Rs100 being given on ghee. In addition, 20-30 percent discount is also being given on the price of pulses and rice.