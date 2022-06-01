‘Bilawal exploring trade opportunities for Pakistan abroad’

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been visiting other countries to explore trade opportunities for Pakistan, a statement issued on Tuesday quoted Sindh’s information minister as saying.
Sharjeel Inam Memon said that besides trying to revive Pakistan’s old international ties, the foreign minister is also on a mission to rectify the misunderstandings between Pakistan and friendly countries due to the incompetence and mistakes of Imran Khan’s government.
Memon said Pakistan has been isolated on the world stage due to Khan’s incompetence as prime minister. He said Pakistan has endured massive losses on the diplomatic front due to the previous government’s defective foreign policy and Khan’s inexperience in handling international relations.
He recalled that Pakistan enjoyed exemplary ties with other countries, especially Muslim nations, during the governments of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.He pointed out that in his capacity as the foreign minister, Bilawal is on a mission to not only improve Pakistan’s international ties but also plead the country’s case on global level. Memon said the foreign minister has been making efforts to revive Pakistan’s image internationally. “Bilawal’s vision is focused on trade, not aid, for us.”
