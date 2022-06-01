Pak squash teams for CW Games finalised

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has finalised men and women’s teams for the 14th Commonwealth Games (CWGs) starting from July 28 in Birmingham.

Tayyab Aslam and Nasir Iqbal will lead men’s campaign at the Games with Amna Fayyaz and Faiza Zafar taking care of the women’s side.

Talking to ‘The News’, a PSF official has said that men and women’s teams for the Games were announced considering the form and value of each player.

“We had a close tie between four players for two available spots for the two-member men’s team. At the end, Tayyab and Nasir were picked considering their form, fitness and utility. Apart from that they also have the required experience. The duo is the most deserving players hence getting an opportunity to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games. Amna Fayyaz and Faiza Zafar are the most suitable choices for the women's team. Both are currently busy in studies abroad and have expressed their desire to represent the country in the Games. The two will be coming back this week.”

The PSF official has confirmed that potential champion Hamza Khan has expressed his inability to represent Pakistan in the Asian Juniors getting under way in Thailand from June 15.

“The News has rightly splashed the story on Tuesday on Hamza’s pulling out of the Asian Juniors. Considering his rapid progress over the months, Hamza surely is one of the favourites to win the title. Though Noor is seeded No 2 behind the Malaysian, considering the form and his recent performance Hamza is rated as the favourite for the title.”

The PSF official added that he had been in touch with the youngster. “I have taken up the matter with Hamza’s father and even have talked to his coach in the USA on the possibility of his participation in the Asian Juniors. The PSF even offered young Hamza a return ticket to the USA if he wants to continue training there following the Asian event.

“In two-week time he will be back in the USA. We offered him all the support to continue his training in the USA, yet Hamza has refused to be part of the national squad for the Asian Juniors.”

The official said Hamza’s main contention was that he was concentrating on World Juniors, hence was in no position to break his training.