SHC directs Nazir to ascertain legal status of Sarfaraz Ahmed Cricket Academy

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the Nazir of the court to inspect the Government Degree Girls College North Nazimabad as well as the Sarfaraz Ahmed Cricket Academy and ascertain whether any valid licence in respect of the subject cricket ground had been issued to the academy by a competent authority.

The direction came on petitions filed by former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed against interference by the administration of the girls college in running the cricket academy on a ground adjacent to the college.

The college administration had also challenged blocking the gates of the ground for the students of the college. A counsel for the college submitted that the main outer gates of the college had been locked restricting the entry and exit of its students.

A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi directed the Central SSP and deputy commissioner to immediately unlock gates and submit a compliance report.

The bench also sought names of the persons who had locked the gates of the girl college. The high court also directed police to take legal action against such miscreants and provide adequate protection to the land, building of the college and its students, teachers and staff.

The principal informed the SHC that a pitch had been constructed within the boundary wall of the girls college by the cricket academy, which was am encroachment on the premises of the college.

The high court issued notices to Ahmed to appear in person and explain the position on the next hearing. The SHC also appointed its Nazir to carry out inspection of the college as well as the cricket academy and examine the record as to whether any valid licence in respect of the subject cricket ground had been issued and possession of the subject ground handed over to the academy by a competent authority.

The Nazir was directed to verify and examine whether any licence fee had been paid by the cricket academy. The high court also directed the education department to place on record the documents related to the boundaries of the girls college situated in North Nazimabad Block N.

The bench adjourned the matter till the third week of August and continued the interim stay order restraining the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi Development Authority and Sindh education department from causing any interference or hindrance in the affairs of the cricket ground and academy named after the former skipper.