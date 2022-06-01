ECP restores 2 seats for Chitral in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has restored both the seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for Chitral.

An MPA from the district, Wazir Zada, on Tuesday said the ECP had restored both the seats of Upper and Lower Chitral in the KP Assembly.

He said the Upper Chitral seat will represent over 169,000 population while the MPA from Lower Chitral will represent over 278,000 people.

The people from Chitral welcomed the decision, saying it will better represent the people of the two districts in the KP Assembly.