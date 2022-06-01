Imran hiding in Peshawar to evade arrest: Amir Muqam

MINGORA: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Amir Muqam on Tuesday asked the provincial government to avoid making controversial statements, saying the federal government had all options including imposition of the governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the ousted prime minister Imran Khan was holed up in Peshawar to evade arrest after a case was registered against the so-called ‘revolutionary leader’.

“If you have the courage, come out of the Chief Minister’s House and go to Islamabad, where Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is waiting to greet you. Imran Khan is pleading to the judiciary and the establishment to rescue him, but to no avail,” Amir Maqam said.

He added the federal government would not allow anyone to disturb law and order in Islamabad “Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has threatened to use KP’s force against the federal government, which is violation of the law and constitution. I appeal to the chief justice to take suo moto action against him and disqualify him for life to contest elections,” he said.

He said that the government would complete its tenure and deliver. The country was on the verge of economic collapse due to the wrong policies of the PTI government, he added.

He asked the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa not to lend an ear to Imran Khan who was giving false hopes to them. “He is exposing his supporters to threats while he holes up in an air-conditioned container,” Amir Maqam said.

The PMLN leader said PTI legislators and leaders had disappeared during the so-called Azadi March as they failed to mobilize the people. “The people are mature. They know that the PTI is using them for political gains,” he remarked.

He appealed to the judiciary to take stern action against Imran Khan as he violated court orders and asked his workers to reach the D-Chowk on May 26, where the workers set fire to trees.

He said Imran Khan was using the resources of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan governments for his political ends.

Amir Muqam said the chief minister’s threat to use the provincial force against the federal government was aimed at triggering a civil war in the country.

He asked the Supreme Court and the Peshawar High Court to take suo moto action against the KP chief minister. The judiciary should also order action against Imran Khan, who had admitted that his party workers were armed while marching towards Islamabad, he added.

He said that Imran Khan was bent upon creating anarchy in the country and calling it jihad to deceive the Pakhtuns. However, he said that the Pakhtuns had suffered a lot and they should not indulge in the so-called protests to disturb law and order.