Efforts on to resolve public issues: minister

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Iqbal Wazir on Tuesday said the government was taking steps to resolve the problems being faced by the residents of the merged districts. An official handout said that he was speaking at a ‘Khuli Kachehri’ in Mir Ali subdivision in North Waziristan.
Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, District Police Officer Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Daulat Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Mir Ali Zaid Safi, heads of line departments, journalists and elders of the Atmanzai tribe were present on the occasion.
Tribal elders Malik Gul Saleh Jan, Malik Wakil Khan, Malik Akbar Khan, Malik Riaz, representatives of the youth and the business community discussed various basic issues including the upgradation of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Mir Ali.
Iqbal Wazir said that he had ordered the relevant officials to resolve the issues of the local people. He said the government was taking steps to resolve the issues being faced by the people. The minister said that the government had launched various uplift projects for the welfare of the local population.
