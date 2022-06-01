Time for elections

Last month, Pakistan saw the worst example of police brutality. The Punjab police arrested a number of PTI supporters to stop them from marching to Islamabad. PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid’s car was also attacked.

Power-hungry politicians are damaging the global image of Pakistan. Their selfish actions can negatively affect Pakistan’s foreign policy and national interests. One thinks elections are the only solution to settle down this political chaos. The ECP should hold elections urgently.

Nimra Anjum

Faisalabad