Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday announced that Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has sacked journalist Ahmed Quraishi for going to Israel along with a delegation comprising Pakistani Americans.

Speaking on the matter, the information minister said that Quraishi has been fired from his job for the controversial trip, adding that the anchorperson went on a "personal trip to Israel and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel."

The reported visit in question was organised by a foreign NGO which is not based in Pakistan, the FO spokesperson had said in a statement one day earlier. "There has been no change in Pakistan's policy in support of Palestine. Our country's policy is clear and in accordance with the orders of Quaid-i-Azam," said the information minister, adding that "no policy or action can be taken against the wishes of people of Pakistan."

Aurangzeb said that Pakistan adheres to its traditional and principled position on the Palestinian issue with Israel. Our correspondent adds from Lahore: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, meanwhile, accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of being the only one in Pakistan who has a family connection with Israel.



On social networking site Twitter, Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that after the drama of false letter, false global conspiracy, fake assassination and the most failed long march in history, now sending a delegation to Israel was another lie of ‘Intishar Khan’. “Fitna Khan you are the only person in all of Pakistan who has direct family ties with Israel. You run the election campaign of Goldsmith against a Muslim candidate in UK,” she said and warned Imran Khan to stop spreading lies otherwise he will have no space to hide his face.