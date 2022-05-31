Kite twine butchers man in Misri Shah

LAHORE:Another teenager lost his life to stray kite twine in the Misri Shah police limits on Monday.

The victim identified as Mobeen Kashif left home to get shwarma. As he reached near Na-Khuda Chowk, a kite string entangled around his neck cutting his jugular vein. He was rushed to Mayo Hospital but died on the way due to excessive bleeding. Police removed the body to morgue.

Panic gripped the locality while victim’s parents fainted. The family alleged that kite flying had become a routine matter in the area as police had become a silent spectator. Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz sought a report from CCPO and ordered stern legal action against those responsible for the negligence. The life of a citizen was lost and the police concerned remained asleep, he said and questioned that who was responsible for the death of the citizen.

He said that indiscriminate action should be taken against those violating the law by kite flying. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed SP Sadar Division to conduct departmental inquiry against the SHO Misri Shah Sub-Inspector Khurram Shehzad. CCPO issued letter of explanation to SDPO Misri Shah Hassan Aziz as well. In addition, Lahore Police Chief also issued letter of displeasure to the SP City Akhlaq Ullah Tarar.

The CCPO Lahore said there was zero tolerance on kite-flying and action would be taken against the police officers concerned. He appealed to the parents to keep their children away from kite flying. More than 2,770 cases of violation of Kite-Flying Act have been registered and thousands of kites and stings have been recovered from the accused this year whereas 686 FIRs have been registered against kite-flyers this month, spokesperson Lahore police added.

Earlier, IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. Further, on the order of IG Punjab, the SHO concerned was suspended while explanation was sought from the DSP and SP concerned.

boy rescued, two held: CIA police in an operation have arrested two suspects and rescued a 5-year-old boy, who was abducted for ransom from a private society.

DIG Investigation Kamran Adil said this while talking to media persons in his office on Monday. SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SP CIA Asim Iftikhar, SP Sadar Operation Hassan Javed Bhatti and other CIA officers were also present on the occasion.

DIG investigation told that a 5-year-old boy Areez, who was abducted from Sundar Police Station Private Society Park has been rescued safely and accused Sajjad and Akram have been arrested from Sarai Alamgir. Two modern rifles (Kalashnikov, 1000 bullets) were also recovered from the accused. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused Mehwish, Shahbaz and Owais.

He said that the accused abducted the child on the evening of May 13 for a ransom of Rs100 million. The case was registered in Sunder police station on May 13, 939/22 on the complaint of his father Ahmad Yar. Mehwish, a step grandmother of Areez had hatched plan of kidnapping the boy with help of her accomplices Sajjad, Akram and Owais.

DIG Kamran Adil said that the accused used to contact the plaintiff through a conference call from Dubai numbers to avoid arrest. He said that the rest of the accused would be arrested soon and would be punished with the help of prosecution.

Talking to media persons, the boy's father thanked the chief minister, IG Punjab and CCPO Lahore and their team. An emotional video of father, son meeting went viral on social media.