Girl killed, 12 houses destroyed in Sukkur

SUKKUR: A four-year-old girl was killed and 12 houses were gutted on Sunday as some alleged suspects set fire on the houses in Rohri of Sukkur.Reports said some 12 houses were gutted and a four-year-old girl Sahiba d/o Illahi Bakhsh Panhwar was killed due to fire incident in village Meevo Kaladi near Rohri in Sukkur.
The victims of fire told that a girl Sughra Chohan two days ago eloped from her house with a man Moin Panhwar and solemnised a love marriage. They further told that the accused of Chohan clan set fire on the houses of Moin Panhwar. Meanwhile, the fire fighters had overcome upon a fire and shifted the burnt girl to hospital.
