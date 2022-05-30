 
Monday May 30, 2022
Ready to treat political demons: Rana Sanaullah

By Our Correspondent
May 30, 2022

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Sunday said the government was ready for the second phase of the PTI march. He said, “11 parties have given me the duty of treating political demons and even if you come next month, you will not go home at anyone's request.” He added that those who had brought the “storm of inflation” are now instigating people. “They are now praying and begging,” he maintained, adding when the boss begs from Zardari, then the peon threatens and called them Banarasi thugs.”

