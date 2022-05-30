Shehroz, Moeed win silver medals in Iran

KARACHI: Pakistan’s solid athletes Shehroz Khan of WAPDA and Moeed Baloch of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Sunday won silver medals in the Imam Reza Cup which began in Mashhad, Iran.
An official of the Pakistan squad told ‘The News’ that Chakwal-born Shehroz Khan won silver in high jump with a 2.5 metre jump while Karachi-born Moeed Baloch claimed silver in 400 metre by clocking a time of 46.75 seconds, thus equalling national record which is already held by former Olympian Mehboob Ali an of Army and Rana Sagheer of WAPDA.
“Both did well and hopefully we have hopes of more medals,” a senior official of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) told ‘The News’ on Sunday.
Till filing of the story, events were in progress and on Monday (today) the two-day competitions will be concluded.
