Pakistan is facing the worst effects of climate crisis. The country is more vulnerable to climate change than other developed nations. The consumerist lifestyle of other countries is the main reason for global warming, and yet the people of these countries will not be affected by extreme weather patterns. Underdeveloped countries will have to bear the brunt of the impending climate crisis.

Heavy rains during the monsoon reason, heatwaves, etc, are the glaring examples of climate change. Our government needs to take proper steps to mitigate the effects of global warming and provide a safe living environment to citizens.

Imtiaz Mehar

Karachi