Three killed in Charsadda firing

PESHAWAR: Three persons were killed and one injured over land dispute at Ajun Korona Tarangzai area of district Charsadda on Saturday, police confirmed.
Three persons Qaiser, Shair, and Nisar were killed while one other was injured during exchange of fire.
Meanwhile, three persons were killed and three got injured over a coal mine dispute at Posti Khel Dara Adam Khel area of district Kohat on Saturday.
