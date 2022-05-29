CM inaugurates uplift projects in Kalam, Bahrain

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan during his visit to Swat district on Saturday inaugurated multiple development projects in Kalam and Bahrain.

The chief minister performed the ground-breaking of Staff Colony for Kalam-Gabral hydropower project employees and Shahi Cricket Stadium in Kalam. These projects will be completed at a cost Rs4 billion and Rs2.8 billion, respectively. He also inaugurated a number of completed projects in Kalam, including engineering university Kalam campus, solarisation of mosques, schools and roads projects.

The chief minister also inaugurated Tirat Model School, Government High Schools Qandil, Gornai, seven RCC bridges and other projects in Bahrain.

Addressing a public gathering in Kalam, he said that work was underway on various development projects worth billions of rupees in various sectors in Kalam and Kalam Gabral Hydropower Project would prove to be a milestone in the development and prosperity of the area.

He said that the ground-breaking of the staff colony project had been performed and it would be completed at an estimated cost of about Rs4 billion. The ground-breaking of the power station would also be performed which will be completed at a cost of Rs36 billion, he said, adding, Rs1 billion would be spent under the project to meet the needs of the Kalam.

Mahmood Khan said that the establishment of the cricket stadium in Kalam was another important project for the development of the area, which would help to promote local tourism at international level, besides boosting sports activities. “Kalam is an excellent place for tourism and the provincial government is taking pragmatic steps to promote tourism in the valley,” he added.

He urged upon the local people to play their role in maintaining the natural beauty of Kalam and all the development works in the scenic valley would be done in consultation with the local people.

The chief minister said that illegal cutting of mountains and trees in Kalam would not be allowed at any cost. During his address to the gathering, the chief minister said that a first information report would be lodged against the imported prime minister and his interior minister for killing the peaceful protesters of ‘Azadi March.’

He added that the imported government subjected the innocent citizens, including women, to violence which wouldn’t be forgiven.

“I am the soldier of Imran Khan and will continue my struggle for the real independence of the country,” he added. Mahmood Khan said that he was grateful to people of the entire country for joining the Azadi March despite the obstructions and violence by the imported government.

The chief minister said that the imported government increased the prices of petrol and wheat flour, which caused more difficulties to lower income households. “They have no agenda and no plan, they came to power only to close their cases,” he said, adding, the imported government had amended the NAB ordinance just to get relief and close cases in NAB against them.