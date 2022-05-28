Commissioner orders strict implementation of notified rates

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman on Friday directed district administrations to take strict measures to get implemented notified rates in markets.

He issued these directions while addressing a weekly review meeting on price control and revenue targets. Additional Commissioner Sundus Irshad, ACG Syed Munawar Bukhari, ADCR Tauqeer Ilyas Cheema, ADCG Dr Mujtaba Bharwana, and Administrative Officer Amir Ali attended the meeting while DCs participated through video link.

Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman said that every month the DCs of the districts should review the implementation of the old rates and adjusted the prices keeping in view the new situation of commodities. Commissioner said that there was no scope for a single complaint for sugar prices as instructed by the Punjab govt. He also sought report of ongoing land acquisition operation from illegal occupants on state land.

Commissioner Lahore was briefed that 94 illegal profiteers were arrested and 39 cases were registered in a week in Lahore Division. He was also briefed on sewerage, repair of bridges, street lights, manholes and other revenue targets. He also gave a target to DCs to restore debilitated playgrounds in their districts.

PHA DG: DG PHA Umar Jahangir visited Shahdara and reviewed the construction of minarets, cleaning of green belts on the main road of Shahdara and other works. Director Engineering and other officers gave a detailed briefing to the DG PHA regarding the work. He said that PHA would use all its resources to make the city of Lahore green and beautiful. DG PHA directed the officers concerned to beautify the outer and inner routes of the city. He also instructed the officers to complete the construction work of the minaret at Shahdara station on an urgent basis.