Forest fire: TikToker’s pre-arrest bail application rejected

ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions judge Abida Sajjad rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of TikToker Nausheen Saeed nicknamed ‘Dolly’ in a case pertaining to forest fire.

Dolly had posted a video of walking playfully in the background of burning forest. She managed to secure pre-arrest bail by May 27. On Friday, Judge Abida Sajjad ordered her to appear before the court. Instead, her lawyer appeared before the court and said that her client was present in the court’s premises but had applied for a transfer and requested to accept the bail plea. However, the judge rejected her application for failing to appear before the court.