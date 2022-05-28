CJP stresses arbitration system for easy justice

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Omar Ata Bandial has said litigation has become a costly process for the poor, so laws need to be improved for the success of the conciliation system while the government also needs to be made aware of shortcomings.

Addressing a conference on the arbitration system via video link on Friday, he said political parties, industrialists and other sectors should encourage arbitration system because “our judicial system is stalled due to flood of cases”. He said arbitration could play an important role in reducing the load on courts. He called for improving rules for arbitration.

SC Justice Mansoor Ali Shah also addressed the conference and said the arbitration system was a need of the hour. Arbitration was the best solution for those who had been waiting for decisions for years. All resources needed to be utilized for this system. Lahore High Court Chief Justice Amir Bhatti said justice was the basic right of every person and the Constitution guaranteed the provision of easy justice.