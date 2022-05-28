CJP stresses arbitration system for easy justice

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Omar Ata Bandial has said litigation has become a costly process for the poor, so laws need to be improved for the success of the conciliation system while the government also needs to be made aware of shortcomings.
Addressing a conference on the arbitration system via video link on Friday, he said political parties, industrialists and other sectors should encourage arbitration system because “our judicial system is stalled due to flood of cases”. He said arbitration could play an important role in reducing the load on courts. He called for improving rules for arbitration.
SC Justice Mansoor Ali Shah also addressed the conference and said the arbitration system was a need of the hour. Arbitration was the best solution for those who had been waiting for decisions for years. All resources needed to be utilized for this system. Lahore High Court Chief Justice Amir Bhatti said justice was the basic right of every person and the Constitution guaranteed the provision of easy justice.
PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday flayed the unprecedented increase in prices of petroleum...
SUKKUR: Four people, including a couple, were killed in a clash between a man and his nephews over a land dispute in...
PESHAWAR: The civil servants remained in a fix during the tug of war between the government and opposition at a time...
KARACHI: The K-Electric has alerted the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah about the increase in the...
WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for a reset of the strained Pak-US relations through...
MUZAFFARABAD: A huge cut in recurring grants for the higher education budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 poses a...
Comments