Finland to reopen embassy in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Finland will reopen its embassy in Islamabad and set up a new consulate general in Mumbai.

According to a press release, the Finnish Embassy in Islamabad, which was closed in 2012 due to the reduction of the network of missions, will be reopened in the autumn. Finland will also open a new Consulate General in Mumbai, India.

By establishing a permanent presence in Pakistan, Finland wants to increase its commercial, economic and political influence and cooperation in the region. The embassy in Islamabad will gradually start to provide comprehensive consular and entry permit services, which would promote student exchange, contribute to the availability of labour to Finland and enhance tourism.

“Pakistan is an important regional actor and Finland must have close relations with it. From the perspective of the rules-based world order, Pakistan is an important partner,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. “Finland is a country that depends on exports, and it is vital for us to be present in emerging and promising markets.

Pakistan is the world’s fifth most densely populated country, and it is clear that its significance in the global economy will increase,” says Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari.