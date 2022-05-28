Rs28bn new relief package for people

PM addressing the nation in Islamabad on May 27, 2022. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday night announced a monthly relief package for 14 million poor families of the country, following an increase in the prices of petroleum products.



In his maiden address to the nation, he said: “We are launching Rs28 billion relief package, under which Rs2,000 would be given monthly to 14 million families each. These families consisting of nearly 85 million people make almost one third of the country’s total population.”

The Rs2,000 relief would be apart from the assistance being given under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). “This relief package will also be made part of the budget, to be announced the next month,” he said.

The prime minister's address was scheduled to be telecast at 8pm, but it was delayed by three hours for finalising details of the relief package. He said the government had also directed the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to sell 10 kilograms of flour bag for Rs400, which is another relief for the poor families.

The PM said the coalition government took a difficult decision of increasing the petroleum products' prices with a heavy heart, saying that the prices of oil in the international market were sky-rocketing, but the last government announced a subsidy for which there was no room in the national exchequer.



He said that all developed and developing countries had been facing tough economic situation, but the last government announced subsidy on petrol for political reasons. He said the government sacrificed its political interests for the sake of people’s interests. The government took a difficult decision, which was unavoidable to save the country from bankruptcy.

He said the government had also started reviving the National Action Plan (NAP), with coordination of the provincial governments. He thanked Almighty Allah for the honour he got on becoming the prime minister of Pakistan. “I am also thankful to my Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and coalition partners for reposing confidence in me,” he said.

He said the people of Pakistan demanded getting rid of the incompetent government. And then the opposition, by fulfilling all requirements of the Constitution, ensured change of the government. “For the first time, doors of Parliament remained opened and walls were not climbed, which is a victory of the Constitution and the Parliament,” he said.

As we took over the government, every department was telling stories of disaster, he said adding that he never saw such a big disaster to the national economy, which was witnessed in the last over three-and-a-half years and they knew that hard work would be required to revive the economy. He said that was why they accepted the challenge to steer the economy out of crisis. He regretted that society and politics of the country were poisoned with uncivilised acts, hatred and victimisation.

Shehbaz said to achieve political goals, a story about conspiracy of so-called diplomatic letter was also concocted and dangerous lies were told to the nation, though the National Security Council (NSC) twice said that there was no such conspiracy while Pakistan’s ambassador to the US also categorically rejected the same. “But still an individual was continuing to tell lies and damage Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with other countries,” he said.

He said the last government also damaged the country’s interests at foreign fronts and angered Pakistan's friends, who always helped Pakistan at difficult times, saying that the present regime had now started revival of bilateral relations with those friends.

Shehbaz also renewed Pakistan’s demand that maintaining peace in the region was the responsibility of India, which must withdraw its August 5, 2019 unilateral action for starting meaningful talks for solution of Kashmir and all other outstanding issues. “Pakistan will move forward as per its Constitution and not according to the wishes and ego of a person,” he added.

He told the PTI leadership that it was their government which had accepted IMF’s tough conditions. It was the PTI government which grounded people under price-hike, burdened them with heavy loans, committed record corruption, saying that it was not done by the incumbent government.

“In the past also, we faced hard times with courage and we would do the same and take every step which would help the country progress and end politics of hatred and corruption,” the PM added.

He said that investment came to standstill, dollar rate increased from Rs115 to over 189, which resulted in an increase in unprecedented inflation, loans increased by Rs20,000 billion in over three-and-a-half years while the country faced current account deficit amounting to Rs5,600 billion in that period. He said that he was starting consultations with the political parties to reach a Charter of Economy, so that in future nobody could play havoc with the country’s economy.

Prior to his address to the nation, the PM chaired a meeting of leaders of government coalition partners to take them into confidence on increase in the prices of petroleum products. The leaders of coalition parties also supported the government decisions and it was also decided that the government would complete its constitutional term till August, 2023.

The PM said the PTI leadership could be allowed to again come to Islamabad and hold their public meeting at a designated venue. "The gang, however, will not be allowed to stage a sit-in at D Chowk," Shehbaz Sharif said adding that they would not succumb to any pressure to announce an early date for general election.

The coalition partners also supported the government’s decision to give relief to the common man. Shehbaz told the coalition partners that the country was coming out of the situation of uncertainty and the result of the government’s decision on the economy would be visible by the months of January and February.