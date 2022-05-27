PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses nation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation a day after his government announced a Rs30 increase price of petroleum products.

At the beginning of his address, the premier said that assuming the office of the prime minister at this crucial time was not easy.

"I would like to thank my leader Nawaz Sharif and the leaders of our allied parties for trusting me with this office," he said.

The prime minister said taking up the challenge of coming into power was not easy as the country's situation was gloomy, and the nation was plagued with hatred during the previous government's tenure.



PM Shehbaz said a diplomatic cable was used by his predecessor for political means and lies were told despite the National Security Committee (NSC) and the Pakistani envoy to the United States rubbishing the Imran Khan's claims.



The premier said if the PTI chairman thinks his "ego" is bigger than the state, then it is his misconception as Pakistan will run in line with the Constitution and not on the direction of one person.

Ex-prime minister Imran Khan has repeatedly blamed the US for backing the no-confidence motion — that lead to his ouster — and has refused to accept the newly-elected government.

He claimed that US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had threatened Pakistan's ambassador for removing his government.

"This person, when Pakistan was progressing under prime minister Nawaz Sharif, held dharnas. At that time, Chinese President [Xi Jinping] had to come to Pakistan, but due to his arrogance, the agreement that was scheduled to take place was delayed."

The premier stressed that the incumbent is responsible for the people's safety and security and would not compromise in this regard.

Reminding the PTI government of their tenure, PM Shehbaz said it was Khan that struck a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), not the current government.

"We did not agree to the strict conditions of the IMF; you made the people bear heavy inflation, not us; you buried the country under heavy loans, not us; international institutions said that corruption increased during your tenure, not us; load shedding was brought back during your tenure and you are responsible for the economy's suffering," he said.

Details to follow....