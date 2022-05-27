Pakistan-West Indies series moves to Multan

LAHORE: The Pakistan and the West Indies One-day International series has been shifted to Multan due to political turmoil.

According to sources, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to shift the upcoming ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies to Multan due to the political unrest in Rawalpindi.

PCB has revealed that the government has advised them to shift the series from Rawalpindi to Multan. The authorities have been notified about the change in venue and have been advised to start the preparation for the series in Multan.

The government of Punjab has assured that foolproof security will be provided to both the teams in Multan and has also shared the security plans with the management of both the cricketing boards.

The three-match ODI series between the two sides was originally set to be played on June 8, 10, and 12 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.