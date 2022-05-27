 
Friday May 27, 2022
Probe against Farah, husband: NAB Lahore summons four persons on 30th

The NAB had written more than 100 letters to different government departments, seeking asset details of Farhat Shehzadi and her husband Jamil Ahsan Gujjar

By Our Correspondent
May 27, 2022
Farah Khan. Photo: The News/File
Farah Khan. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, Thursday summoned four persons related to an inquiry against Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Khan and her husband.

According to call-up notices, copy of which is available with The News, the NAB Lahore has summoned Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Asif, Waqar and Mazahir Beg on May 30. The Bureau has directed them to bring the relevant record on the date of hearing.

Previously, the Bureau had written more than 100 letters to different government departments, seeking asset details of Farhat Shehzadi and her husband Jamil Ahsan Gujjar.

The letters were written to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Board of Revenue, different banks and land record departments. The letter stated that NAB Lahore has started an inquiry against Farhat Shehzadi and Jamil Ahsan Gujjar, requesting SECP to provide details of the companies registered in the names of the couple.

