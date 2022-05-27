2023 elections to cost Rs 47.4bn, NA told

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Thursday told the National Assembly that the Election Commission of Pakistan was preparing for the general elections in the country in 2023 that would cost nearly Rs47.4 billion.

In a written reply to a question of Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Abbasi said preparations were on for delimitation of constituencies and updating voters lists. According to expenditure details presented in the assembly, the elections will cost nearly Rs47.4 billion, i.e. security Rs15 billion, printing of ballot papers Rs4.3 billion, electronic voting Rs5.6 billion, Punjab elections Rs9.5 billion, Sindh elections Rs3.65 billion, KP elections Rs3.95 billion and Balochistan elections Rs1.1 billion.