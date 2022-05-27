Sindh govt plans to implement law to revive student unions

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu and Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput called on Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday to discuss the implementation of the Sindh Students Union Act in the province and various aspects related to it.

Wahab said that steps had to be taken to ensure the revival of student unions so that students in colleges and universities could fight for their rights. He said colleges and universities played their role in the training of students, as they were the cradle of knowledge.

He said that in the past, national-level leaders had emerged through student unions as they provided political training to students and gave them a chance to raise their voice and exercise their democratic rights. Wahab said these unions also produced excellent speakers who became famous through their speeches after graduation. He asked the chief secretary to remove obstacles to the implementation of the Sindh Students Union Act.

He said that if more legislation is needed, it should be done immediately Rahu said that steps were being taken to revive student unions in line with the vision of the Pakistan Peoples Party. He said party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed that the process of formation of unions should be started in colleges and universities so that educated and trained people could participate in the politics of the country and play their full role in the development of the country.