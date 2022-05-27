Steps to control cholera, diarrhea reviewed

LAHORE:A meeting to review acute watery diarrhea and cholera cases surfaced in the province was held under the chair of MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Health Services Director General Dr Haroon Jahangir, Director CDC, Director EPI, epidemiologist, representatives of WHO, Unicef and other departments were present. Director CDC briefed the participants about the diarrhea and cholera situation in detail.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that a total 17 confirmed cases of cholera had been reported during this month out of which 13 cases were reported from Lahore, three from Sheikhupura and one from Vehari. He said that health department was undertaking effective measures to control cholera and diarrhea cases apart from initiating awareness campaigns for the general public. Special counters for diagnosis of diarrhea and cholera cases are also set up in the hospitals and ORS and antibiotics are available, he added.

Private hospitals and labs data is being collected and uploaded on dashboard for preparing their reports. Kh Salman Rafique lauded the coordination of allied departments for detection and control of these cases and said that chlorination be added to drinking water at all costs. During the meeting, representative officers of housing, cooperative and other departments also briefed the participants about their measures taken in this regard.

book fair: The two-day Book Fair at King Edward Medical University concluded here on the university campus Thursday. Ex-principal KEMC Prof Mahmood Ali Malik and the UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram were chief guests at the concluding ceremony.