Three cops martyred, 100 injured during long march duty

LAHORE:Three Punjab police personnel were martyred and 100 injured across the Punjab during the PTI’s long march.

As per Punjab police spokesman, a constable, Kamal Ahmed, was shot dead in Lahore while two officers Mudassar Abbas and Muhammad Javed were on duty in Attock. They were martyred when a bus overturned.

Constable Mudassar Abbas hailed from Faisalabad while Muhammad Javed from Sialkot. During the long march duty, 34 personnel were injured in Lahore, 48 in Attock, 9 in Sargodha and several in Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Jhelum and other cities.

The angry protesters smashed 11 police vehicles, damaged valuables, government property worth crores of rupees and snatched weapons including two SMGs.

found dead: A 50-year-old man was found dead in the Shahdara area on Thursday. Locals spotted a man lying dead near Shahdara Mor and informed the police. Body, yet to be identified, was shifted to the morgue.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman was found dead in the limits of Factory Area on Thursday. Some passersby spotted the body lying near the Shanghai Bridge and informed the police.

The woman, yet to be identified, was a drug addict and died of excessive use of drugs. Her body was shifted to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 796 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, six people died, whereas 899 were injured.

Out of this, 544 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 355 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Over 7kg hashish recovered: Liaqatabad police recovered 7kg 600 grams hashish from an abandoned car near Karianwala Darbar on Thursday. Police registered a case against an unknown person and started tracing the owner of the vehicle.