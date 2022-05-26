EPI centre of excellence at KMU inaugurated

PESHAWAR: Vice-Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prof Dr Ziaul Haq inaugurated an EPI center of excellence at KMU on Wednesday.

The centre, established with the collaboration of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Health, will provide vaccination for 12 childhood diseases according to the national immunisation schedule.

The center will be open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday. Assistant professor and in-charge of KMU mass vaccination center Dr Khalid Rehman, EPI’s Dr Mohsin, EPI Peshawar coordinator Dr Arif, Deputy DHO Dr Feroz Shah and Dr Asad were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ziaul Haq said the inauguration of the center was a good initiative for the residents of Hayatabad and its surrounding areas and would help the local population to be vaccinated against 12 diseases in a calm and clean environment.

He hoped that the establishment of the center would enhance the coverage of EPI in the area and would also provide local scientific evidence about the diseases being researched along with the causes and recommendations for their prevention.