Protests, sit-ins to have bad effect on economy: speakers

LAHORE:Current economic and social situation in the country cannot afford daily protests and sit-ins. Politicians should not do politics for their power and financial interests, but for security and stability of the country.

These views were expressed by the speakers at Jang Economic Session on ‘Long March impact on national security and economy’. The panellists were Sohail Lashari, Mudassar Raza, Iftikhar Tabasum, Khalid Chaudhry, Miss Rifat Malik and Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh. The session was moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Sohail Lashari said economic and political stability is interlinked. The parliament, judiciary, army, bureaucracy, businessmen and media must adopt united vision aimed at national security and prosperity to improve situation in the country. He suggested that all major political parties should sit in parliament and formulate a national economic policy agenda aimed at national development and peace.

Mudassar Raza said economic and social stability is essential for the survival and development of any country. However, domestic and foreign investment, human resources, natural resources, technology and political stability are essential for economic stability.

There is a need to establish high political traditions in the country. Long marches and sit-ins wreak havoc on the country's economy, he said. Iftikhar Tabasum said Imran Khan’s long march is not a new concept, adding protests and sit-ins have a direct effect on national economy. The trade deficit has reached $39.3 billion and the current political chaos is not favourable for Pakistan. The country's stakeholders should work together to find solutions to problems through consultation. The solution to the country's problems will not come from sit-ins. Dialogue is the best way to resolve issues, he added.

Khalid Chaudhary said the politics of long march or sit-in was affecting social life at all levels and has negative economic effects which has left the common man confused. The political parties and media are aggravating the political tension. The leaders of all political parties should behave politely in politics and give importance to policies and attitudes that are in the national interest. Ongoing political situation has a negative impact on economic activity and badly affected to stock market, he said.

Miss Rifat Malik said it was necessary that political parties consult with stakeholders to stabilise the political and economic situation. Policymakers are unaware of the basic problems. A high living standard is the right of every individual in the country but Pakistanis are deprived of all basic rights like electricity, water and food, he said.

Adeeb Iqbal Sheikh said Pakistan is facing shortage of water, energy, domestic and foreign investment as well as political instability. One should think about the development of the country by coming out of the long march and sit-ins. Sit-in stops domestic and foreign investments. Political tensions not in the national interest. Political parties should adopt a reformist attitude to achieve national development. The opposition should also work for reforms in national interests. If the situation does not change, it will harm democracy.