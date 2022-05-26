Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said the current situation in the country is unprecedented.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said the direction in which government forces and political parties were moving would only increase chaos and lawlessness in the country. The institutions should work together to find a permanent solution to problems, so that Pakistan could be protected from internal and external conspiracies.

He said the economic situation in Pakistan had become very serious. It was already difficult for the common man to live with rising prices. “It could be even difficult for them to die. Due to the closure of the whole country, there was a danger of severe shortage of food items, transportation system was paralysed, there was no access to ambulances and people were forced to carry funerals on foot. The situation in Pakistan is being watched at the international level.” He said the history of the Model Town tragedy should not be repeated and police should stop shelling. Police should protect the common man and provide a way out for ambulances and funerals. He directed his party leaders and workers in Gujrat to provide water and food to all caravans.