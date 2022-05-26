Probe into service record: FIA asks Sindh Assembly secy, AG to submit service record

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, Karachi, has directed the Sindh provincial assembly secretary and accountant general to submit complete service record of an additional secretary of the assembly regarding an enquiry of alleged fraud in his service record.

In February this year the FIA had initiated an investigation against the Sindh Assembly Additional Secretary Habib Samejo for alleged forgery of his service record, following an official complaint by the Sindh Assembly senior special secretary.

Following the FIA direction the Sindh accountant general office asked the Sindh Assembly secretary to submit the service record of Samejo. In January 2022, Sindh Assembly Senior Special Secretary Muhammad Khan Rind had approached the FIA director general to hold an inquiry against Samejo for alleged forgery in his service record with the connivance of officials of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and Accountant General Office.

FIA sources informed this scribe that the agency’s Anti Human Trafficking Cell issued notices to the Sindh Assembly secretary, directing Samejo and other officers to appear before the Inquiry Officer, Sub-Inspector Saba Jaffery for recording their statements, along with the documentary evidence; but despite many opportunities and repeated notices Rind, Samejo, Nadra officials and AG avoided to submit the required service record to the FIA.

FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Cell Karachi’s Enquiry Officer Saba Jafri asked the Sindh Assembly secretary and AG to submit the complete service record of the officer within seven days. According to a written complaint of Special Secretary Mr. Rind and a reminder submitted with DG FIA (copies of which are available with The News) for conducting of inquiry against Assembly’s Additional Secretary (AS) Habib Samejo and collaborating officials of Nadra and AG Sindh officials who helped him to temper with his computerised national identity card and service record.

According to FIA sources, Samejo was appointed on April 18, 1982, as a watchman (Chowkidar) in grade-1, and according to Nadra record, Samejo had two NlCs, one of which was issued in 1988 and another one issued sometime earlier. It was through this earlier issued NIC that he gained entry into the government service and later by tempering, managed to get another NIC issued in 1988 to conceal his actual age.

According to the complaint of Rind, as per CNIC and payslip, Samejo's date of birth falls on April 2, 1969, which shows him to be of approximately 13 years at the time of entry into government service. Assuming if he was appointed at 18, then his date of birth must be 1964 instead of 1969 and according to that, he should have retired on April 2, 2021. This clearly shows he tempered his CNIC with the help of Nadra officials and committed a serious crime. The complaint highlights that as per his pay slip of December, 2021 issued by Accountant General Sindh office, his length of service is 34 years and nine months. But according to his appointment date which is 1982, his actual length of service should be approximately 39 years which manifests that he manipulated his service records at AG Sindh office by taking advantage of being the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) of Provincial Assembly of Sindh. The Sindh Assembly additional secretary is also accused of manipulating Nadra record of his entire family.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh Assembly had admitted before the Sindh High Court about illegalities and violation of Supreme Court orders in appointments and promotions of assembly’s 11 top officers, including Additional Secretary Habib Samejo.

This reporter approached Secretary Sindh Assembly Ghulam Umar Farooq Buriro and Additional Secretary Habib Samejo for their version on the issue, called their official and cell numbers and also sent them detailed messages at their WhatsApp numbers but till the filing of the story, both avoided to respond.