Queen Mary joins King Frederik at Grasten Palace after time away from spotlight

Queen Mary joins King Frederik at Grasten Palace after time away from the spotlight.

The royal couple have settled into their traditional summer residence located in South Jutland.

This beloved retreat has served a s a summer haven for the Danish royal family since 1935.

As per tradition, the royal couple is expected to greet and engage with local residents to mark their seasonal stay in the region. The monarchs have remained out of the public eye since early July, with Queen Margrethe and Crown Prince Christian temporarily stepping in to carry out royal duties.

King Frederik's recent absence from public events has indicated that he has been taking time off from his official responsibilities. Part of their summer break was spent at Chateau de Cayx, the royal family's residence in Cahors, France.

They were joined there by their 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The royal family returned to Denmark on July 21 but have yet to undertake any formal engagements since their return.

Earlier in July, King Frederik made two appearances at the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

However, Queen Mary, 53, was not seen accompanying him at either event. Since July 7, King Frederik, 57, has not made any public appearances.

Queen Mary, who hails from Hobart, Tasmania, frequently visits her family in Australia during the summer months.

This year, however, she reunited with King Frederik in France before the couple retreated to Grasten Palace.

King Frederik X ascended to the Danish throne on January, 14, 2024, following the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II.