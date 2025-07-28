Jenna Ortega shares rare insight about filming 'Wednesday season 2'

Lady Gaga to star as Nevermore teacher 'Rosaline Rotwood' in 'Wednesday 2'

Jenna Ortega has unveiled how it was like shooting Wednesday season 2.

The 22-year-old rose to fame with the horror comedy series backed by Netflix and created by Tim Burton.

Ahead of the release of season 2, Jenna opened about the experience of shooting the series in Ireland’s Wicklow, Dublin and Offaly.

"I’d never been to Ireland and it was wonderful," said Ortega.

Scream VI actress truly loved being in Ireland, where people were just so kind. She praised the people and landscape of the country.

"My favourite thing was just how kind the people are, but also the countryside was really nice.”

She further said, “I did my best to see as much of the island as I could while I was there. I went north, south, east, west, I went all over. I’m pretty proud of myself."

For the unversed, season one of the series was entirely shot in Romania, reports RTE.

The second season of the much-awaited show is slated to come out this year in two parts with first one releasing in August. Meanwhile, the second will release in September.

Besides Jenna, the Netflix series will feature Billie Piper, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa.

On the other hand, Lady Gaga will also be marking her guest appearance.