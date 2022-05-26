Gold sheds Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs400 per tola on Wednesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs143,200 per tola. Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs343 to Rs122,771.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $6 to $1,852 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,590 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,363.16.
